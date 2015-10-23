BEIJING Oct 23 Guosen Securities Co
, one of China's largest brokerages, said its
president Chen Hongqiao died on Friday. It did not give the
cause of his death.
Guosen said in a statement on Friday its was operating as
normal and had nothing further to disclose.
Chen, 49, joined Guosen in June 2014, after he worked at
Shenzhen Stock Exchange for more than a decade, according to
state-run newspaper People's Daily.
In August, U.S.-based hedge fund Citadel LLC said one of its
trading accounts managed by Guosen Futures Ltd, a unit of Guosen
Securities, has been restricted by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
Citadel did not say why its account had been suspended, but
a source familiar with the matter said the CSRC was looking at
its role in causing market volatility, in particular the number
of its cancelled transactions.
The Chinese securities regulator has cracked down on trading
strategies such as short-selling after turmoil in China's stock
markets which wiped trillions of dollars off the Shanghai and
Shenzhen stock exchanges.
(Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath. Editing by Jane
Merriman)