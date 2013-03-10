BEIJING, March 10 The United States was the
origin of more than half of the hacking attacks on China in the
first two months of 2013, state news agency Xinhua said on
Sunday, amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington
over the use of the Internet.
Beijing and Washington have been squaring off for months
over the issue of cyber attacks, each accusing the other of
hacking into sensitive government websites.
China has long singled out the United States as the top
source of intrusion on its computers.
China's top Internet security agency, the National Computer
Network Emergency Response Coordination Center (CNCERT), said
the hacking attacks from other countries have become
"increasingly serious", Xinhua said.
For the first two months of the year, 2,196 control servers
in the United States "controlled" 1.29 million host computers in
China, making it "the top-ranking country" that hacked into
servers and host computers in China, according to Xinhua.
"A large amount of facts have proven that for many years,
China has been one of the primary victims of cyber attacks," an
unnamed official from the China National Internet Information
Office told Xinhua.
In February, the Defence Ministry said that two major
Chinese military websites, including that of the Defence
Ministry, were subject to about 144,000 hacking attacks a month
last year, almost two-thirds of which came from the United
States.
A U.S. computer security company in February said that a
secretive Chinese military unit was likely behind a series
of hacking attacks mostly targeting the United States, setting
off a war of words between Washington and Beijing.
China has denied the allegations and said it was the victim.
The hacking dispute adds to diplomatic tension between China
and the United States, already strained by Chinese suspicion
about Washington's "pivot" back to Asia and arguments over
issues from trade to human rights.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Michael Perry)