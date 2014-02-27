* Aims to turn China into "cyber power"
* Internet security body to draft strategies
* Online crackdown has intensified since Xi in power
BEIJING, Feb 27 Chinese President Xi Jinping is
to take the reins of a government body for Internet security and
aims to turn China into a "cyber power", official state media
reported on Thursday, as the country steadily tightens its grip
online.
Since coming to power, Xi has presided over an intensifying
online crackdown that has drawn criticism from rights groups and
dissidents at home and abroad.
China has also faced growing accusations of carrying out
state-sponsored hacking attacks around the world, charges the
government strongly denies.
Among the security body's aims would be to coordinate
Internet security among different sectors, and to draft national
strategies, development plans and major policies, Xi was quoted
as saying by Xinhua.
"Efforts should be made to build our country into a cyber
power," he said, adding that without Internet security, there
was no national security.
Last year a secretive Chinese military unit believed to be
behind a series of hacking attacks was brought to light by a
U.S. security group, and in December another
security firm said Chinese hackers had spied on European foreign
ministries before a G20 meeting.
Xi also said that working on public opinion online was a
long-term responsibility, and the Internet could be used to
"spread discipline".
Laws would be drawn up to "perfect Internet information
content management", to help manage cyberspace and protect
people's legal rights, he said.
Last year, China's Communist Party renewed a heavy-handed
campaign to control online interaction, threatening legal action
against people whose perceived rumours on microblogs such as
Sina Weibo are reposted more than 500 times or seen by more than
5,000 people.
Rights groups and dissidents have criticised the crackdown
as another tool for the party to limit criticism and to further
control freedom of expression.
The government says such steps are needed for social
stability and says every country in the world seeks to regulate
the Internet.
China has the world's most sophisticated online censorship
system, known outside the country as the Great Firewall. It
blocks many social media websites, such as Twitter, Facebook,
YouTube and others, along with many sites hosted in Taiwan and
those of rights groups and some foreign media agencies.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)