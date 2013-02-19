Nokia takes its relaunched 3310 'brick' home to Finland
HELSINKI Nokia relaunched its simple but classic 3310 phone in its home market of Finland on Wednesday, hoping a wave of nostalgia may boost the brand as it expands into newer smartphones.
WASHINGTON The Obama administration has repeatedly taken up its concerns about Chinese cyber-theft at the highest levels of the Chinese government, including with Chinese military officials, the White House said on Tuesday.
The U.S. comment followed a report by a U.S. computer security company that said a secretive Chinese military unit is believed to be behind a series of hacking attacks, which prompted a strong denial by Beijing.
"I can tell you that we have repeatedly raised our concerns at the highest levels about cyber theft with senior Chinese oficials including in the military and we will continue to do so," White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters. But he declined to comment specifically on the contents of the report.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.