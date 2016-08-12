SHANGHAI Aug 12 A Chinese pricing regulator has
fined three subsidiaries of appliance maker Haier Group 12.3
million yuan ($1.9 million) for monopolistic behaviour, the
government said on Friday.
Shanghai's local pricing regulator, under the direction of
the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), fined the
three subsidiaries for including price fixing measures in sales
policies and agreements with vendors, according to a statement
on the NDRC website.
The companies are subsidiaries of Qingdao Haier Co Ltd
and Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd.
The fine is equivalent to 3 percent of annual sales at the
companies, the statement said.
Haier Group officials were not immediately available to
comment.
The group completed in June the acquisition of General
Electric Co's appliance business, a deal that was
announced in January as a $5.4 billion deal.
($1 = 6.6446 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)