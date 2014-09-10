HONG KONG, Sept 10 China's eastern city of Hangzhou on Wednesday sold two downtown plots of residential land at prices near reserve levels in its first auctions in more than six months, signalling a weak recovery in developers' confidence despite government moves to spur buying.

Hangzhou, one of the cities worst hit by an oversupply of housing and weakening property prices, sold the two plots totalling 7.4 hectares for 1.9 billion yuan ($310.03 million), just 0.2 percent above the reserve prices. But another plot of mixed-use land was sold at a premium of 12 percent.

"Developers' confidence is still weak, and their cashflow isn't strong, due to the weak sales this year," said Joe Zhou, head of east China research at real estate consultancy Jones Lang LaSalle.

He said Wednesday's auctions could be seen as a testing of the water after the second-tier city lifted curbs on home buying in the past few months.

"Local governments are also quite reserved in auctioning land because they're one-off sales and they're not willing to sell at low prices, so the reserve prices haven't been much lower than last year."

In July, Hangzhou's housing bureau dropped a requirement for buyers in some districts to provide documents of past home buys, effectively freeing up purchases, regardless of how many homes people already owned or if they were registered as residents.

In May, the city unofficially eased rules on house buying.

Media reported last month that the Hangzhou land resources bureau had also lifted the 70 percent limit on the number of small to medium-sized apartments in a development, a rule that had been in place since 2006 to curb luxury housing.

Hangzhou and the southern city of Sanya racked up the country's worst monthly performance in July, when official data showed prices sagged 2.4 percent. Its housing inventory at the end of August would require 21.3 months to clear, data from research firm China Real Estate Information Corp showed.

China's new home prices fell in July for a third straight month, the national statistics bureau said, with price declines spreading to a record number of cities including Beijing.

But many developers were optimistic on the industry outlook, citing the government's easing of home purchase curbs.

The Hangzhou market had bottomed in April, Lin Zhong, chairman of CIFI Holdings, told an earnings conference last month, adding that he saw prices stabilizing and sales volume recovering from August. ($1=6.1284 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)