SHANGHAI Nov 30 China will intensify efforts to
prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS and accelerate the development of
new drugs to treat the virus, the government has said.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at a national meeting to
discuss strategies in dealing with HIV/AIDS "notable
achievements" had been made over the 2011-2015 period but more
efforts were needed in areas like prevention and education.
China would provide guaranteed funding to prevent AIDS and
would implement measures to enable comprehensive blood testing
and prevent mother-to-baby transmission, Li said late on
Tuesday.
China would also encourage social organisations and
volunteer groups to help keep the virus under control and would
strengthen international cooperation, according to a notice
posted on the country's official government website. (www.gov.cn)
China said in a national health plan published earlier this
year it would aim to provide more free medicines to help treat
AIDS and also promised to improve its AIDS testing facilities.
According to the China Center for Disease Control and
Prevention, 575,000 Chinese people were living with HIV/AIDS by
October last year.
