BEIJING Feb 10 Two people in southwest China
have tested positive for the H5N1 bird flu virus and are
critically ill, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing
the Chinese health ministry.
A 21-year-old woman and 31-year-old man in Guiyang had
tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus on Sunday
after developing symptoms on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 respectively,
Xinhua cited health authorities as saying.
"They are in critical condition and medical workers are
carrying out emergency treatment," the health ministry was
quoted as saying. "No epidemiological connections have been
found between the two cases."
Millions of Chinese are currently travelling in crowded
buses and trains across the country to celebrate the Lunar New
Year, raising the risk of the spread of infectious diseases.
People who had close contact with the patients are under
medical observation but none have fallen ill, the news agency
said.
The pair did not have contact with fowls before they fell
ill, Xinhua said. In most cases, victims had direct contact with
infected birds, mostly chickens. The virus is especially
abundant in the faeces and respiratory secretions of affected
birds.
The H5N1 virus mainly affects birds, but occasionally jumps
to people. Experts fear it may mutate into a form that could
spread easily among humans who have no natural immunity against
it.
The H5N1 virus has infected more than 600 people since it
was first detected in Hong Kong in 1997 and is usually fatal.
