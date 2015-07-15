* World's biggest hospital, in China, has 7,000 beds
* Beijing wants to restrict expansion of public hospitals
* Hospital growth adds to local government debt
* Bigger hospitals can increase risk of spread of infection
* Demand for healthcare booming due to older, richer
population
By Alexandra Harney
ZHENGZHOU, China, July 15 Just before midnight,
the pavement outside the glowing high-rise towers of the First
Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University is littered with
slumbering bodies. Splayed on colourful mats or tucked into
folding cots, these are patients' relatives.
Inside, beds line hallways and crowd elevator lobbies, while
relatives share gurneys with patients and doze in brightly lit
stairwells. The world's biggest hospital with about 7,000 beds,
Zhengzhou First Affiliated, in central China, is still not big
enough.
"My dad paid for a bed but still couldn't get one," said Ma
Wenxiao, a university student from the central city of Wuhan,
whose father waited two days for a bed after travelling to
Zhengzhou for chemotherapy.
Demand for healthcare is booming in China, driven by a
growing middle class, improved health insurance coverage and an
aging population. In response, some of the country's public
hospitals are adding beds by the thousand.
China now has 16 public hospitals with more than 3,000 beds.
NewYork-Presbyterian, the largest hospital in the United States
according to Becker's Hospital Review, has 2,478 beds.
But unlike the rest of the economy, where China wants
growth, this expansion has policymakers worried.
Hospital build-outs testify to a lack of public confidence
in rural healthcare. They add to local government debt and may
not be providing cost-effective care.
Last summer, Beijing issued a directive restricting
expansion of public hospitals, but hospital administrators
appear to be finding ways around it.
Hospitals' building binge, and the government's response,
highlights the dilemmas facing the country's healthcare system,
experts say. In China today, says Liu Tingfang, a professor at
Tsinghua University, "hospitals have to expand if they want to
survive".
BIGGER IS BETTER
Despite government efforts to encourage patients to use
smaller local hospitals, most Chinese still feel safer being
treated for everything from ear aches to emphysema in major
university-affiliated hospitals in big cities.
Hospital heads, too, believe that bigger is better.
Government funding provides less than 10 percent of state
hospital operating budgets, and the state holds public hospital
fees low to keep care affordable.
As China has chipped away at the drug mark-ups they once
relied on, many hospitals see expansion as a way to raise
revenues.
Big hospitals often have support from local governments,
which approve and help fund hospital expansion in part because
they are evaluated on their ability to drive growth.
China's big hospitals are now so large that some have their
own police stations. One doctor at the First Affiliated Hospital
of Wenzhou Medical University even briefly wore roller skates to
get around the wards faster after the hospital's expansion.
PATIENT-DOCTOR CONFLICTS
But even as patients flock to them, giant hospitals have
become magnets for controversy.
Patients come expecting to see top doctors, says Li Huijuan,
a Beijing-based lawyer who handles medical cases.
But rapidly expanding hospitals have to hire less
experienced medics, says Li, creating a gap between patient
expectations and reality that "can cause or exacerbate conflicts
between doctors and patients". Rapid expansion can also increase
pressure on medical personnel, as increases in bed numbers may
outpace growth in staffing levels.
And as the recent MERS outbreak in South Korea showed, large
and oversubscribed hospitals can be conduits for infection and
disease. About half of the nearly 200 cases in the country were
traced to the 1,900-bed Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, where
long waits for a bed are common.
"When you have a lot of people packed in a small area, it
increases the risk of transmission of infectious pathogens,"
says Neil Fishman, associate chief medical officer at the
University of Pennsylvania Health System.
An official at Zhengzhou First Affiliated said the large
volume of patients was a reflection of demand, and that the
hospital did daily inspections to ensure patient safety. The
hospital declined requests for an interview. According to its
website, it plans to add 3,000 beds at another location.
LOW RETURNS ON INVESTMENT
The problems that giant hospitals create ripple through
China's healthcare system. Some 60 to 80 percent of patients in
big hospitals could be treated at community medical centres,
says Ma Jingdong, associate professor at Huazhong University of
Science & Technology in Wuhan.
Big hospitals may have high cost bases and be poorly suited
to providing continuous care for chronic diseases. "We may be
spending a lot but in reality, we may not seeing the same level
of returns in terms of public health," says Prof Ma.
Chen Xiaoming, president of the First Affiliated Hospital of
Wenzhou Medical University, told Reuters that the number of beds
at his hospital - currently 3,770 at two locations - may decline
in coming years in line with government reforms.
But the public's faith in big hospitals may be hard to
shake. Standing in a swirl of people at the Zhengzhou hospital,
a man who would only give his name as Cai said he hadn't thought
twice about rising at 5 a.m. and waiting for several hours so
that his wife could see a gynaecologist, perhaps for a minute or
less.
"This is normal," Cai said, surveying the crowd. "Chinese
people are used to this."
