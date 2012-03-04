BEIJING Chinese hospitals must stamp out corruption and stop selling high-priced drugs to maximise profits, Health Minister Chen Zhu was quoted by Xinhua as saying on Sunday.

China, with a rapidly ageing population, is overhauling its healthcare system and has made big strides since 2003. It now has a basic universal medical insurance system and heavily subsidises a growing list of essential drugs.

But many challenges remain in the country of 1.3 billion people, including a lack of state funding for hospitals, where drug sales, at often over-inflated prices, remain a major source of income.

"If there is no reform, no amount of money invested would fill the black hole for healthcare funding," Chen said.

Local media quoted Chen as saying in February that the list of government-controlled drugs would be expanded to over 800 products from the present 307. The price of drugs on the list are state-controlled and kept very low, in line with Beijing's goal of cutting the cost of medical treatment

Chen was quoted as saying on Sunday the list would include some specialist drugs, but did not give details.

Chen said treatment and consultation fees would have to rise to improve the quality of healthcare, but increases would be matched by lower drug costs.

A growing number of Chinese drugmakers are fighting thinning margins as the government cracks down on costs.

