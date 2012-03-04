BEIJING, March 4 Chinese hospitals must
stamp out corruption and stop selling high-priced drugs to
maximise profits, Health Minister Chen Zhu was quoted by Xinhua
as saying on Sunday.
China, with a rapidly ageing population, is overhauling its
healthcare system and has made big strides since 2003. It now
has a basic universal medical insurance system and heavily
subsidises a growing list of essential drugs.
But many challenges remain in the country of 1.3 billion
people, including a lack of state funding for hospitals, where
drug sales, at often over-inflated prices, remain a major source
of income.
"If there is no reform, no amount of money invested would
fill the black hole for healthcare funding," Chen said.
Local media quoted Chen as saying in February that the list
of government-controlled drugs would be expanded to over 800
products from the present 307. The price of drugs on the list
are state-controlled and kept very low, in line with Beijing's
goal of cutting the cost of medical treatment
Chen was quoted as saying on Sunday the list would include
some specialist drugs, but did not give details.
Chen said treatment and consultation fees would have to rise
to improve the quality of healthcare, but increases would be
matched by lower drug costs.
A growing number of Chinese drugmakers are fighting thinning
margins as the government cracks down on costs.
(Reporting by Sally Huang and Koh Gui Qing)