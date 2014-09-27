SHANGHAI, Sept 27 China has vowed to hand out
the "harshest penalties" to food safety violators and to further
reform the food and drug safety administration, Xinhua news
agency said on Saturday.
Vice-Premier Wang Yang made the comment during an inspection
tour of Beijing's food safety monitoring centre on Friday, the
news agency said.
Food safety is a highly emotive issue in China where there
have been numerous scandals from photos of food oil being
scooped from drains to tales of phoney eggs and melamine-tainted
milk powder.
More recent scandals have embroiled the likes of McDonald's
and KFC-parent Yum Brands Inc.
"The strictest supervision should be carried out to create a
fair market environment, the harshest penalties should be used
to deter violations, and the most serious accountability system
should be established to punish those who fail to perform their
duties," Xinhua quoted Wang as saying.
In August, Chinese police arrested six staff from McDonald's
supplier OSI Group Inc after allegations that workers
at its Shanghai Husi plant doctored food production dates and
used expired meat. McDonald's and Yum have pledged to improve
their supply chain oversight.
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Nick Macfie)