SHANGHAI, June 24 China's food safety watchdog
has asked three milk producers in central Shaanxi province to
recall substandard infant formula milk powder and urged local
authorities to punish the firms severely if they have broken the
law.
Tainted milk is a sensitive topic in China after a 2008
health scare involving milk contaminated by melamine, which
killed at least six children and caused thousands to fall ill.
China Food and Drug Administration said on its website on
Tuesday that excessive nitrate was found in five batches of milk
powder products made by Shaanxi Guanshan Dairy Co. Ltd and
tested earlier this year.
Higher than standard levels of selenium were found in
another two batches of milk powder produced by Xi'an Guanshan
Dairy Co. Ltd and Shengtang Industry Co. Ltd. All the products
were made from goat's milk.
The watchdog said nitrate itself was harmless but could
become toxic if it encountered particular kinds of bacteria, and
that food safety regulators had yet to approve selenium as a
nutrient suitable to be used in infant milk formula.
In a notice dated June 19 that was posted on its website,
Shaanxi Guanshan Dairy said it would recall the flawed products,
stop production and rectify the problems.
