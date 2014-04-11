BEIJING, April 11 China's capital Beijing is
proposing to ban the use of government money to buy cigarettes,
either as gifts or to be provided at official functions, state
media said on Friday, in the latest move to try and curtail
smoking.
China, home to some 300 million smokers, is the world's
largest consumer of tobacco, and smoking is a ubiquitous part of
social life, particularly for men. Cartons of cigarettes are
commonly given as presents or provided at formal events.
The Beijing government rules, currently in the proposal
stage, would ban cigarettes being provided or given at any
official event, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The rules also seek a ban on promotional sales activities or
advertising for cigarettes and a ban on smoking in public places
like train stations, hospitals and schools, with fines of up to
200 yuan ($32), the report said.
Beijing, along with other parts of China, already bans
smoking in many public places, though the rules are generally
ignored.
Xinhua did not say when the new rules may go into effect.
Tougher regulation of smoking is a priority this year,
officials from the National Health and Family Planning
Commission said in January, adding that the agency was pushing
lawmakers to toughen laws on tobacco use.
The ruling Communist Party said last year that officials
must not light up in schools, workplaces, stadiums, and on
public transport, among other places, so as to set a positive
example.
($1 = 6.2125 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Li Hui; Editing by Ron Popeski)