By Don Durfee and Sally Huang
BEIJING Jan 10 China has ordered a halt
to all unapproved stem cell treatments and clinical trials,
state media reported on Tuesday, as Beijing seeks to rein in the
largely untested stem cell therapies now on offer across the
country.
The Ministry of Health will stop accepting new applications
for stem cell programmes, a ban that will last until July and
comes as China begins a one-year programme to regulate the
sector better, Xinhua cited a ministry spokesman as saying.
A growing number of hospitals and clinics in large cities in
China have been offering stem cell therapies for treatment of
diseases ranging from cancer and Alzheimer's to spinal cord
injuries, treatments that are backed by little or no scientific
evidence and which are considered at best experimental.
Some of these involve large general hospitals where patients
pay thousands -- or even tens of thousands -- of dollars for
treatments that are advertised online, which attract both
Chinese patients and those from overseas, sparking what experts
say is a dubious type of medical tourism.
According to patients, doctors and relatives of patients who
spoke to Reuters earlier, patients have come away with little or
no improvement and a number have died. Receipts seen by Reuters
indicate that one of these hospitals is run by the Chinese army,
or Peoples' Liberation Army (PLA).
The ministry spokesman said health providers could no longer
charge money for experimental stem cell applications under the
new order, which was jointly issued by China's State Food and
Drug Administration (SFDA).
CAN IT BE ENFORCED?
Stem cell scientists and experts on medical ethics welcomed
the development but they questioned how the health ministry
could enforce the new order and reign in powerful arms of the
Chinese government, like the army.
"One thing that is clear about the practice of stem cell
medicine in China is that a lot of hospitals are affiliated with
government organisations such as the army, the PLA, and the
domestic police forces," said Doug Sipp, a researcher into the
ethics of stem cell applications at the RIKEN Center for
Developmental Biology in Japan.
Sipp said treatments were normally only introduced after
they have proven to be effective in clinical trials and obtained
approval from regulatory bodies.
"I will be curious to see whether this combination of the
Ministry of Health and the SFDA is capable of exercising or
enforcing the regulations on hospitals which are affiliated with
the Chinese government," Sipp told Reuters by telephone.
Tuesday's announcement is similar to one made in 2009 when
China ordered hospitals and clinics offering advanced medical
technology to obtain approval or face closure, Sipp said, adding
that the order back then did not make much impact.
The proliferation of unapproved stem cell therapies is not
confined to China.
Experts have raised the alarm about patients turning up at
clinics and hospitals in Mexico, India, Turkey, Russia and
elsewhere for stem cell therapies that have not undergone
clinical trials and are not recognised as standard treatment.
Last week, the United States' Food and Drug Administration
issued a warning about unproven stem cell claims.
"This is a positive news because there has not been enough
regulation, which damaged the reputation of this type of
research," said David Siu, a cardiologist and stem cell expert
at the University of Hong Kong.
