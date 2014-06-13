SHANGHAI, June 13 China has launched an
investigation into makers of haemodialysis equipment in the
European Union and Japan, the country's Ministry of Commerce
said on Friday.
"The Ministry of Commerce will from today launch an
anti-dumping probe into these imported products originating from
the European Union and Japan," the statement said, adding it
would look at the negative impact this had on local Chinese
rivals.
The probe is the latest in a string of trade tensions
involving China. The country began levying an anti-dumping tax
on a chemical imported from the European Union and the United
States earlier this month.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kazunori Takada)