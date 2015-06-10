By Adam Jourdan
| SHANGHAI, June 11
SHANGHAI, June 11 Sales growth is picking up
speed at Chinese drugs firms, and margins are widening, in a
sign that the world's second-largest pharmaceuticals market may
be rebounding from a crackdown on corruption and high prices.
A Reuters' analysis of more than five dozen Chinese
healthcare companies shows sales growth bounced to 15.6 percent
in January-March after falling steadily from around 30 percent
in 2011. There was also stronger growth in margins and profits.
Faster growth in China is good news for local and global
firms chasing a medicine bill estimated by IMS Health to hit
$185 billion by 2018, but who have taken a hit from a series of
bribery probes that led to a $500 million fine against British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC last year.
"Sales departments did slow down activities in China and
have taken their time to adapt their sales efforts," said Anand
Tharmaratnam, head of Asia Pacific for drug development firm
Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc. "But there are 1.4
billion people here. They're going to fall ill and that's not
going to change," he told Reuters at the firm's new regional
headquarters in Shanghai.
Industry executives said firms had adapted their operations
to the greater levels of scrutiny on marketing and sales since
the corruption probes; others said spending on wining and dining
had fallen, helping trim costs and boost margins.
The data - a swing from a similar analysis a year ago which
showed a squeeze on margins and profits - offers
a rare window into potentially improving prospects for global
Big Pharma in China, few of which break out local sales.
"I'd say overall things have stabilized over the last 6-9
months in every dimension, and I'm personally cautiously
optimistic in terms of what we can see happening now in China,"
GSK CEO Andrew Witty said in May.
WINING AND DINING
Beijing is helping firms through tax breaks and preferential
pricing on drugs amid a push to more widely encourage healthcare
innovation and research. Firms are also shedding staff and less
profitable products to cut costs.
"A combination of these is helping firms improve margins,"
said Guillaume Demarne, a Shanghai-based business manager at a
firm helping healthcare companies to enter the Chinese market.
The Reuters' analysis showed margins widened to 6.9 percent
in the first quarter after falling to 5.3 percent in 2014.
Profit growth, which stagnated in 2012 and 2013, started to
bounce last year and sped to 26 percent at the start of 2015.
A Shanghai-based compliance expert who works with drug firms
said the corruption crackdown had reduced "wining and dining"
between firms and local partners or regulators, hampering
business in the short-term, but now helping trim costs.
"With the anti-corruption drive you've seen lower costs of
entertaining, and this has helped some firms streamline their
business," another industry insider said. Both asked not to be
named as they are not permitted to speak with the media.
Investigations into healthcare have by no means ceased;
China launched probes into two healthcare officials last month
and sources told Reuters earlier this year that regulators had
quietly started to probe the medical devices sector.
A Deutsche Bank report said 83 percent of industry
executives expect drug sales growth at hospitals, the dominant
sales channel for medicine in China, to accelerate this year.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
Longer-term, analysts said growth in the market was likely
to cool amid a wider economic slowdown, but the prospect of
rising healthcare demands from China's ageing population was too
enticing for global firms and investors to ignore.
This has driven up Chinese healthcare stocks to record
highs. The CSI300 Health Care Index of Shanghai and
Shenzhen-listed firms is up 63 percent this year, beating the
wider index's 50 percent gain.
Broader healthcare reforms are likely to benefit firms with
exclusive drugs, medicines on China's essential drug list (EDL),
and strong R&D pipelines, analysts said. Retail drug sales will
also benefit from a drive by Beijing to push medicine sales away
from hospitals.
Goldman Sachs had buy ratings on Lijun International
, WuXi PharmaTech, China Medical Systems
, Fosun Pharmaceutical and CSPC
Pharmaceutical among others.
"Medical reforms like the separation of drugs from medical
treatment will move drug sales more into private drug stores
rather than in-house hospital pharmacies," said Frank Zhao,
chief financial officer at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.
"This should propel growth of retail sales."
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in LONDON; Editing by
Ian Geoghegan)