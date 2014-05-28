(Adds details, analyst comments)
By Li Hui and Adam Jourdan
BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 28 China will ease curbs
on foreign investment in joint-venture hospitals, the government
said on Wednesday, as it deepens a sweeping overhaul of its
healthcare system aimed at cutting costs and sprucing up
overloaded public services.
China is an appealing market for pharmaceutical firms and
medical-equipment makers, with spending in the industry expected
to nearly triple to $1 trillion by 2020 from $357 billion in
2011, according to consulting firm McKinsey.
In a healthcare reform plan for 2014 published on its
website, China's cabinet, the State Council, said it aimed to
relax limits on foreign investment in hospitals on the mainland.
The plan would include "reducing restrictions on the
percentage of foreign ownership in medical JVs and
collaborations," it said.
The move would increase the number of locations where Hong
Kong, Taiwan and Macau investors could set up wholly-owned
medical centres, and let overseas investors set up wholly-owned
hospitals in areas such as the Shanghai free trade zone.
The statement gave no details on the timing of the move.
China's private healthcare sector has drawn investment from
both domestic and overseas firms as the government opens it up
to attract funds and reduce the burden on public hospitals.
Healthcare providers such as Singapore-based Raffles Medical
Group Ltd, Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd and
U.S.-listed Chindex International Inc already operate
in China. TPG Capital and China's Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical
Group bought Chindex in a $461 mln deal last month.
"You're seeing a wholesale shift with greenfield hospitals
and public-to-private conversions," said Alexander Ng, Hong
Kong-based associate principal at McKinsey.
"Private equity funds, both local and foreign, as well as a
number of conglomerates, are all heading into that area to meet
the demand."
GRAFT CRACKDOWN
The ambitious overhaul also aims to bolster insurance
coverage and crack down on graft, key areas for President Xi
Jingping, who is looking to improve access and cut healthcare
costs for the country's population of nearly 1.4 billion.
Since 2009, China has spent 3 trillion yuan ($480 billion)
on healthcare reform, but the system still struggles with a
scarcity of doctors, attacks by patients on medical staff and a
fragmented drug distribution and retail market.
China's underfunded network of 13,500 public hospitals
relies heavily on drug sales, contributing to inflated prices,
kickbacks and tension between patients and doctors.
About 40 percent of public hospital revenue in 2011 came
from prescribing drugs, Health Ministry data show, while
medical services accounted for just over half, with government
subsidies and other income making up the rest.
China will clamp down on fake drugs, kickbacks to doctors
and illegal sales tactics, the government said.
Chinese authorities this month charged officials of British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc with corruption, as the
crackdown on graft and high prices in healthcare heats up.
AFFORDABLE
China will also stiffen monitoring of the prices of imported
drugs and medical equipment, the State Council said.
Although new policies will make services such as surgery and
diagnosis more costly, they will help reduce drug mark-ups,
while a government scheme to buy medicines will cut costs.
Health authorities will also extend to the entire country a
special insurance system to fight major illnesses.
Many people complain that serious illnesses, such as cancer
and diabetes, can bankrupt households under the current system,
where patients often have to pay much of the cost out-of-pocket.
China will also boost annual subsidies for basic medical
coverage by 14 percent to 320 yuan per person, the Ministry of
Finance said on Tuesday.
China's poorer western and central areas will get more aid
as the government looks to close the healthcare quality gap with
the east coast and inland regions.
($1=6.2486 Chinese yuan)
