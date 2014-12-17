SHANGHAI Dec 17 China has halted an
anti-dumping investigation into European and Japanese makers of
blood dialysis equipment, ending a six-month probe that had
extended to the Chinese market leader, Germany's Fresenius
Medical Care (FMC) AG & Co KGaA.
The investigation, launched in June, was a potential
challenge to the international firms who currently dominate the
global and Chinese dialysis market. Beijing said at the time it
would examine any negative impact on Chinese rivals.
"The Ministry of Commerce will from today halt the
anti-dumping investigation into haemodialysis devices imported
from the European Union and Japan," the ministry said in a short
statement on its Internet site on Wednesday.
The statement added that a local dialysis kit maker which
had initially requested the investigation had asked for the case
to be dropped earlier this month.
Foreign firms dominate China's dialysis market, with around
three-quarters of the devices used in the country in 2012
imported, according to consultancy Research in China. The United
States, Europe and Japan are the major sources of supply.
An FMC spokesman said earlier this year that the firm, which
controls close to half of the Chinese market for blood dialysis
machines, had been part of the anti-dumping probe.
Kidney disease is a growing problem in China due to the
country's ageing population. Around 120 million patients suffer
chronic kidney disease in the country, according to a 2012 paper
in medical journal The Lancet.
A smaller number of patients with severe forms of disease
may require dialysis.
Officials at local Chinese firms previously told Reuters the
probe could help break the hold of global rivals on the market.
FMC and its U.S. rival Baxter International Inc,
which owns Sweden-based dialysis kit maker Gambro, each hold
around 30 percent of the global market.
Japanese firms, including Nikkiso Co Ltd and Nipro
Corp, are the closest rivals to their U.S. and European
counterparts.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)