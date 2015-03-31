By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, March 31 China will almost double the
number of its general doctors by 2020, trim its public sector
and improve technology as it seeks to fix a healthcare system
plagued by snarling queues and poor rural services, its main
administrative authority has said.
China's fast-growing healthcare market is a magnet for
global drug makers, medical device firms and hospital operators,
all looking to take a slice of a healthcare bill expected to hit
$1 trillion by 2020, according to McKinsey & Co.
"Healthcare resources overall are insufficient, quality is
too low, our structures are badly organized and service systems
fragmented. Parts of the public hospital system have also become
bloated," China's State Council said in a five-year roadmap
announced late on Monday.
The roadmap, which laid out targets for healthcare officials
nationwide between 2015 and 2020, said Beijing wanted to have
two general doctors per thousand people by 2020, close to double
the number at the end of 2013, as well as increasing the number
of nursing and support staff.
China suffers from a scarcity of doctors - partly caused by
low salaries - which has created bottlenecks at popular urban
hospitals leading to rising tension between medical
practitioners and often frustrated patients.
The roadmap said China would also look to use technology
such as mobile devices and online "cloud systems" to meet some
of the issues, a potential boost to tech firms like Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd and its healthcare subsidiary Alibaba
Health Information Technology Ltd.
China should also have digital databases for electronic
health records and patient information covering the entire
population to some degree by 2020, it said.
Providing access to affordable healthcare is a key platform
for President Xi Jinping's government. However, recent probes
have turned the spotlight on corruption in the sector, while
patients often have large out-of-pocket expenses due to low
levels of insurance coverage.
The roadmap said China would push forward the development of
grassroots healthcare, a fast-growing business segment, while
reining in some large public hospitals in urban centres.
The document also suggested further opening to the private
sector, where Chinese and international firms have been taking a
growing role in running hospitals.
"The role of public health institutions is too big, with the
number of beds accounting for around 90 percent of the total,"
the State Council said.
