BEIJING Aug 2 China will expand medical
insurance to cover all critical illnesses for all urban and
rural residents by the end of the year, the cabinet said on
Sunday, the latest step in a plan to fix a healthcare system
that has sparked public discontent.
The State Council said 50 percent of the medical costs will
be covered by insurance in a bid to "more effectively reduce the
burden of medical expenses", in a statement posted on the
government's website.
President Xi Jinping's government has touted access to
affordable healthcare as a key platform of his administration,
underscoring the importance of meeting the needs of the nearly
1.4 billion people, many of whom have often complained of large
out-of-pocket expenses due to low levels of insurance coverage.
Many people say the cost of serious illnesses such as cancer
and diabetes can bankrupt households under the current system.
The aim of expanding health insurance was to "effectively
alleviate poverty caused by illness" and to build a strong
universal healthcare system, the State Council said.
Since 2009, China has spent 3 trillion yuan ($480 billion)
on healthcare reform, but the system still struggles with a
scarcity of doctors, attacks by patients on medical staff and a
fragmented drug distribution and retail market.
Economists say it is crucial for China to improve the
quality of its healthcare if it wishes to remake its economy and
boost domestic consumption. They say a stronger safety net will
encourage Chinese to spend more and save less.
China's healthcare spending is set to hit $1 trillion by
2020, up from $357 billion in 2011, according to McKinsey & Co,
attracting a rapid inflow of money from private insurers,
hospital operators and other investors.
