* China launches 3-year trial to ease drug approvals
* Move to stimulate innovation, spur domestic sector
* China drug market to hit $185 billion by 2018
SHANGHAI, Nov 5 China has launched a three-year
pilot scheme to loosen approvals for new drugs, the country's
food and drug regulator said on Thursday, as Beijing looks to
help stimulate innovation in the country's pharmaceutical
sector.
The trial, set to take place in 10 regions, will allow
research and development bodies to seek drug approvals, which
are currently restricted to drug manufacturers, the China Food
and Drug Administration said in a statement on its website.
China's pharmaceutical market is a magnet for global
drugmakers, who are now facing increasing competition from local
rivals for a slice of a medicine market that is estimated by IMS
Health to hit $185 billion by 2018.
The current rules make it hard for smaller, research-based
firms to bring new drugs to market, as they need to invest in
expensive manufacturing plants before seeking approval.
Long-term, the scheme could create stronger local firms to rival
global drugmakers like Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc
.
China is looking to reform its over-burdened healthcare
system, which is blighted by crowded hospitals, corruption and
tension between patients and staff. Industry insiders, though,
say reform is grinding along.
The trial, which will take place in cities such as Beijing
and Shanghai as well as southern Guangdong province and wealthy
Zhejiang, comes into effect from Thursday, the CFDA said.
