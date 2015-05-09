BEIJING May 9 China will increase its
healthcare subsidies by 19 percent this year as part of efforts
to deepen social reforms and strengthen safety nets, the
government said on Saturday.
Government healthcare subsidies for qualified urban and
rural residents will be raised to 380 yuan ($61.21), from 320
yuan last year, the cabinet said in a statement posted on the
website of the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
Measures will also be taken to reduce the cost of drugs and
medical checks, reform the salaries of healthcare workers and
increase the availability of doctors in rural areas, the
statement said.
China has a scarcity of doctors, partly caused by low wages.
That has led to bottlenecks at hospitals, and doctors sometimes
accept bribes from frustrated patients who want to receive
better medical attention.
Out-of-pocket expenses for patients can also be high due to
low insurance coverage.
Economists say it is crucial for China to improve the
quality of its healthcare if it wishes to remake its economy and
boost domestic consumption. They say a stronger safety net will
encourage Chinese to spend more and save less.
As the world's most populous nation, China's heathcare bill
is estimated to hit $1 trillion by 2020, according to
consultancy McKinsey & Co.
The government had said in March it would double the number
of general doctors by 2020.
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Alex Richardson)