* China healthcare M&A reached record $18.5 bln in 2014
* TPG Capital, IHH Healthcare among investors flocking to
China
* Shortage of doctors, rising valuations among risks
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Feb 11 Investors are rushing into
China's booming healthcare business, helping M&A deal values
surpass those of the hot Internet sector, as the country
prepares to cater to hundreds of millions of elderly patients.
Encouraged by a relaxation of foreign ownership rules last
year and a rapidly ageing population, private equity firms such
as TPG Capital and industry players including
Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd are investing in Chinese
hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and device makers.
The prospect of 223 million people aged 65 or older
predicted to live in China by 2030 is just too enticing for
these companies, despite significant risks such as weak hospital
infrastructure, rising valuations and a dearth of doctors.
The companies have begun leveraging connections of local
partners to hire doctors, and to help expedite local licenses
and permits to start work on planned projects.
China has forecast healthcare spending by the private
sector, state-owned enterprises and consumers to treble to 8
trillion yuan ($1.3 trillion) over the next five years, as it
tries to cope with the boom in its ageing population, a result
of the country's decades-long one-child policy and current low
fertility rate.
"I spend 70 percent of my time looking for healthcare deals
in China," said Steve Wang, co-founder of Hong Kong-based
private equity firm Pine Field Capital. "It's a really hot
sector in China, as hot as mobile Internet."
After years of steady growth, China healthcare mergers and
acquisitions more than doubled to a record $18.5 billion in
2014, Thomson Reuters data showed. This January alone, deals
totaled $6.9 billion, an acceleration in activity that points to
another blockbuster year.
Deals involving China's ecommerce, Internet software,
services and infrastructure also reached a record in 2014, but
with $17.9 billion they trailed healthcare.
China started to liberalize its healthcare sector in 2009
but it was only in 2014 that it allowed full foreign ownership
of hospitals, further deregulated drug prices and implemented
rules to fast-track the approval of medical devices.
That optimism has pushed valuations for some firms steadily
higher. Phoenix Healthcare Group Co. Ltd, China's No.1
private hospital group, listed in Hong Kong in December 2013 at
25.1 times its expected earnings. It now trades around 35 times.
Other risks for prospective investors in China, where
government policies are often unpredictable, include lack of
doctors and the lengthy approval process for hospital licenses.
The country had 14.6 physicians per 10,000 people in 2012
compared with 38.5 in Australia, 24.2 in the United States and
17.6 in Brazil, according to World Health Organization data.
"When you look at the hospital and provision sector in
particular, the point around doctor availability is an important
one," said Vikram Kapur, a partner at consulting firm Bain & Co.
"So the risk to be managed is around making sure that you can
attract enough physicians to private institutions."
APPEALING INVESTMENT
TPG, Blackstone Group LP and Chinese drugmaker
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
are among investors that have already bought into hospitals,
medical device makers and service providers in China.
"We are very positive on the New China, especially the
healthcare sector," said Kinger Lau, chief China strategist at
Goldman Sachs. "The concept of reform in the healthcare sector
is very appealing from an investment point of view as living
standards improve and the population ages."
IHH Healthcare, Asia's largest hospital operator, already
has a hospital in Shanghai and smaller clinics in the country
and is in talks to expand further in China, Chairman Abu Bakar
Suleiman told Reuters.
"China is big, so it's not just about going into Beijing and
Shanghai," Suleiman said. "For the private sector, these are
very early days. We feel it's a good thing for us to come in
now."
($1 = 6.2521 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Lisa
Jucca and Muralikumar Anantharaman)