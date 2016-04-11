* 'Scalpers' buy up appointment tickets, re-sell at high fee
* Practice has stirred public anger, prompted crackdown
* Beijing police say over 240 scalpers detained this year
* But officials, doctors say issue hard to "cure"
* Headache for China in drive to reform nation's healthcare
By Adam Jourdan
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 12 As day breaks,
hundreds of patients wait to see doctors in a queue that snakes
around the Peking Union hospital in Beijing. Many will wait in
vain - "scalpers" like Yu Wei have already illegally bought and
sold appointment tickets for the day ahead.
Yu, 32, makes a living touting the tickets that Chinese
hospitals sell in advance for consultations. His tickets will
get a patient in front of a doctor in two days, he says,
compared with a wait that can be up to a fortnight.
Dodging passing police patrols as part of his daily routine,
Yu charges 850 yuan ($131) for a "special care" appointment
ticket - almost three times the face value. He told Reuters he
keeps 200 yuan from each sale, with the rest of the profit going
to hospital insiders who he said help him secure the tickets.
"The city's upper middle class are always willing to pay
this amount or even higher - as long as they can get an
appointment," Yu said, speaking between frequent phone calls
that he said came from would-be clients. In the background,
other scalpers competed for custom, shouting out their prices.
The street crime casts light on the scale of the challenge
President Xi Jinping faces as he looks to overhaul a creaking
and underfunded public health system to deliver on a promise of
affordable and accessible care for all.
In line with this drive, authorities have tried to crack
down on healthcare corruption and police say they have detained
some 240 scalpers in Beijing alone this year. Many patients and
doctors say, though, the time-served practice is just a symptom
of deeper issues: a dearth of doctors and low salaries meaning
graft is endemic.
"Scalpers are a real headache for us," a spokeswoman for the
Peking Union hospital surnamed Chen told Reuters by phone.
"There's a crackdown on them, but it's a hard problem to cure."
The spokeswoman added the hospital and its doctors were
victims of scalpers and were not involved in the practice.
DOZENS OF SCALPERS
A viral video earlier this year of a woman with her sick
mother raging against scalpers brought a public outcry and calls
for arrests and tough jail sentences. (here)
Authorities have promised to intensify their crackdown. But
when Reuters visited hospitals in Shanghai and Beijing, dozens
of scalpers operated in plain sight, loudly offering tickets for
sale.
A spokesman at the Beijing city health department said
police needed to "strengthen" their efforts, and it would take
some time to see any real results. China's national health
ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Feng Jianqi, a police officer involved in leading the
crackdown on scalpers in Beijing, said the police could not
resolve the issue alone. Part of the problem was that so many
patients wanted to see the same doctors, he said.
"It's just not realistic to totally eradicate scalpers. It's
just too hard," he told Reuters by phone.
The problem is acute for patients like Cao Dongxian. The
middle-aged school teacher travelled to Beijing in May last year
from his home in Shandong province after local doctors refused
to carry out a risky intestinal cancer operation.
State insurance coverage is limited in China, meaning
patients often have to pay a large part if healthcare costs
themselves, especially those with major long-term diseases like
cancer or diabetes.
Keen to avoid paying scalpers, Cao spent months queuing in
hospital lines for repeat tests before doctors eventually said
his cancer needed an urgent operation. Cao was then told he
would have to begin queuing again: this time for a hospital bed.
"It was October by the time I got to have my operation ...
more than four months," Cao said. "On top of that your body's in
pain - it really hurts."
'MARKET PRICE'
In hindsight, Cao said he wished he had gone to scalpers
straight away. Doctors also appear resigned to the practice, as
wealth spreads in China and patients accept the reality that
paying more will bring speedier treatment.
"(Basic) appointment fees don't reflect the economic value
of doctors' skills and experience," said Wu Yuan, an eye doctor
at the Peking University First Hospital in Beijing.
"Scalpers are simply selling the doctor's appointment at a
price the market is prepared to pay," Wu said. He said the
practice was routine but that he had no knowledge of any doctor
involvement in ticket resales.
Even as China's hospitals suffer, the broader market for
drugs and services is a lure for firms like e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding and hospital operator Phoenix
Healthcare, attracted by a wider healthcare bill that
is set to hit $1.3 trillion by 2020.
For patients like Cao or Zhang Pengyu, a 38-year-old realtor
from the outskirts of Beijing, scalpers are source of
frustration and anger, but sometimes a necessary evil.
He waited unsuccessfully for three nights to see an ear,
nose and throat doctor at Beijing Tongren Hospital. He finally
gave in to scalpers, paying 3,000 yuan for a 10-minute
appointment that should have cost just 200 yuan.
"I wanted to queue myself and not pay so much money, but I
just couldn't wait any more. I didn't have time," said Zhang.
($1 = 6.4707 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by SHANGHAI newsroom and Adam Jourdan; Additional
reporting by Elaine Tan in MANILA and Natalie Thomas in BEIJING;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)