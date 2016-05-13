SHANGHAI May 13 China's biggest steelmaker
Hebei Iron & Steel Group plans to slash 5.02 million tonnes per
year (tpy) of steelmaking capacity during 2016-17, the company
said on Friday, as the government aims to cut overcapacity in
the bloated steel sector.
The steelmaker will also eliminate 2.6 million tpy of
ironmaking capacities in the coming two years, after it has
already shut 5.6 million tonnes of annual ironmaking capacity
and 6.8 million tpy of steelmaking capacity since 2008, it said
on the company's website.
As part of its efforts to weather a supply glut and the
slowing economy, the company also plans to raise the proportion
of higher-value-added products it makes to above 70 percent by
2020 from the current 41 percent.
A supply glut and record exports from China, the world's
biggest steel producer, have been widely blamed by European
countries and the United States for causing deep losses, mill
shutdowns and worker layoffs.
Hebei Steel agreed to buy a Serbian steel plant in April as
it aims to expand overseas and shift capacity abroad to weather
a slowing economy at home.
State-owned Hebei Steel produced 47.75 million tonnes of
crude steel last year, followed by Baosteel Group at 34.94
million tonnes and privately-owned Jiangsu Shagang Group with
34.21 million tonnes, according to data from the National Bureau
of Statistics.
China as a whole is planning to shed 100 million to 150
million tpy of capacity from a total of 1.2 billion tpy in the
coming five years as the country aims to cut overcapacity in
sectors including coal and steel.
