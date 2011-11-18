(Corrects company name to Hebei from Heibei)

SHANGHAI Nov 18 China's Hebei Iron and Steel Co Ltd is planning to raise up to 16 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) through a public placement of shares to fund acquisition of rival steelmaker Hanbao Co, it said.

Hebei Steel is joining other Chinese companies including New China Life and China Communications Construction Co Ltd in launching multi-billion dollar fundraising deals in a fragile stock market.

Hebei Steel plans to sell as many as 3.8 billion shares at 4.28 yuan a piece, it said in a statement posted on the Shenzhen stock exchange website late on Thursday, a nearly 10 percent premium to Thursday's close price of 3.90 yuan.

Hebei Steel shares were down nearly 3 percent on Friday morning, underperforming a 1.4 percent drop in the broader benchmark.

The company said it would use the share sale proceeds to buy the entire stake in Hanbao to boost competitiveness, in a deal valued at 16.2 billion yuan.

"China's steel industry has in recent years witnessed a wave of merges and acquisitions," it said.

"If we cannot continue to improve our product structures, upgrade our technology or strengthen our competitiveness, we could be disadvantageously positioned in future competitions."

Some analysts say the slew of large share sales in the pipeline could weigh on market sentiment.

China Communications Construction Co Ltd and Shaanxi Coal Industry Co Ltd have recently unveiled plans for their multi-billion dollar listings while New China Life Insurance Co on Wednesday received regulatory approval for its $2.3 billion Shanghai-Hong Kong IPO.

Hebei steel will start taking subscriptions from investors on Nov. 21. China International Capital Corp is the lead underwriter of the deal. ($1 = 6.351 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada)