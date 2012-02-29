HONG KONG Feb 29 China has decided in
principle to allow foreign hedge funds to raise capital on the
mainland, the South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday, a
move that can potentially open up opportunities for the
capital-starved Asian hedge fund industry.
Such funds will have to register in Shanghai and can invest
only in markets outside the mainland, the report said citing
unnamed sources.
The Shanghai Municipal Office of Finance Service has
received guidelines from Chinese securities and foreign-exchange
regulators that will allow foreign money managers to set up
yuan-denominated hedge funds, the report said.
The Shanghai Municipal Office of Finance Service could not
be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)