SHANGHAI Feb 5 China's asset management association said on Friday it will revoke the licenses of hedge fund houses that don't launch products within 12 months of registration, the latest regulatory crackdown on financial scams in the country.

The Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) in a statement on its website said that 69 percent of China's 25,841 registered hedge fund houses hadn't yet launched any fund products.

Rather, some fund managers conduct businesses including peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, grey-market loans, guarantee and even illegal fundraising.

For new entrants that haven't yet registered, the timeframe for launching new products will be six months.

In addition, the association would no longer issue registration certificates, which some fund managers use to inflate their credibility and mislead investors.

The tightening comes after a series of high-profile financial scams that hit hundreds of thousands of retail investors seeking high returns in a slowing economy and amid stock market volatility.

The official Xinhua News Agency disclosed this week that Ezubao, once China's biggest P2P lending platform, collected 50 billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in less than two years from nearly 1 million investors through savvy marketing and the promise of big returns.

Last year, hundreds of angry investors protested on the streets in Beijing and Shanghai, saying they lost $6 billion from high-yielding products from the Fanya Metals Exchange. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam Holmes)