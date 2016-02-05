SHANGHAI Feb 5 China's asset management
association said on Friday it will revoke the licenses of hedge
fund houses that don't launch products within 12 months of
registration, the latest regulatory crackdown on financial scams
in the country.
The Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) in a
statement on its website said that 69 percent of China's 25,841
registered hedge fund houses hadn't yet launched any fund
products.
Rather, some fund managers conduct businesses including
peer-to-peer (P2P) lending, grey-market loans, guarantee and
even illegal fundraising.
For new entrants that haven't yet registered, the timeframe
for launching new products will be six months.
In addition, the association would no longer issue
registration certificates, which some fund managers use to
inflate their credibility and mislead investors.
The tightening comes after a series of high-profile
financial scams that hit hundreds of thousands of retail
investors seeking high returns in a slowing economy and amid
stock market volatility.
The official Xinhua News Agency disclosed this week that
Ezubao, once China's biggest P2P lending platform, collected 50
billion yuan ($7.6 billion) in less than two years from nearly 1
million investors through savvy marketing and the promise of big
returns.
Last year, hundreds of angry investors protested on the
streets in Beijing and Shanghai, saying they lost $6 billion
from high-yielding products from the Fanya Metals Exchange.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Sam
Holmes)