* Aspiring high-speed hedge funds switch strategies amid
crackdown
* Costs of hedging via CSI300 have jumped amid restrictions
* Funds now focusing on stock picking, long-only strategies
By Samuel Shen and Michelle Price
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Sept 15 Hedge funds are
ditching their ambitions of pioneering Western-style high-speed
trading strategies in China's fledgling equity derivatives
market and are styling themselves as traditional asset managers
to weather an intensifying regulatory crackdown.
These aspiring 'Flash Boys' have been hamstrung by
short-selling restrictions introduced in the wake of last year's
stock market crash which has made it difficult and politically
risky to execute their sophisticated trading strategies.
That means quantitative trading - rapid-fire computer driven
trading strategies that typically profit from short-term price
movements - and short-selling are out for many of the China
hedge funds. Instead, mutual fund buy-and-hold and old-fashioned
stock-picking strategies are in.
The shift highlights growing fears that China's planned
reforms to liberalise the country's listed derivatives market
have stalled.
"You have to prepare for the worst," said Rocky Hu, managing
director of Olympus Hedge Fund Investments (OHFI), based in
Hangzhou. "You cannot rely on the expectation that restrictions
will be lifted, otherwise you'll starve."
OHFI, which helps foreign hedge fund managers set up onshore
joint ventures, is now advising current and potential hedge fund
partners to launch traditional long-only products.
"Now we promote the idea that we do not short any more. We
compete with mutual funds," Hu added.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's
securities regulator, did not respond to requests for comment.
Prior to the 2015 stock market crash, the Chinese government
had begun to liberalise the country's nascent financial
derivatives market, paving the way for the launch of products
enabling investors to hedge exposure to risks such as stock
price swings and interest rate moves.
Hu and his peers built quantitative trading strategies to
capitalise on the reforms, investing heavily in maths whizzes
and hardware in order to save precious seconds when dealing in
new options and futures contracts. (here)
But post-crash restrictions on short-selling via China's
main index futures products has since seen liquidity in these
contracts evaporate. This has raised costs for all types of
investors to hedge their stock holdings, but it has all but
killed the profitability of quant strategies.
"We don't have any kind of meaningful hedging instrument -
that's the problem," said Ken Zhu, a former trader at U.S. money
manager BlackRock Inc who founded hedge fund LongQi
Scientific Investment in 2012.
LongQi Scientific Investment had to return about 5 billion
yuan ($749.38 million) of capital to investors amid the
crackdown, said Zhu, although he still sees opportunities in the
market. The fund manager recently launched a market timing
strategy that involves buying or selling stocks based on
predicting future price movements.
LAGGING RETURNS
The regulatory crackdown is taking a toll on China's
domestic hedge fund industry, which has ballooned in recent
years with 7,800 private investment fund managers accounting for
$361 billion in assets, according to the Asset Management
Association of China.
Many of these managers have had a tough year, with
China-domiciled hedge funds posting a 0.36 percent return on
average as of August, compared with 6.67 percent for emerging
market funds, according to data provider eVestment.
Some funds are now redeploying quantitative analysis to
drive old-fashioned stock picking.
Alpha Squared Capital is one such manager. It performs
statistical analysis on a large volume of market data to pick
stocks that have a high probability of outperforming the market.
The fund is targeting annualised returns of 20-30 percent, said
co-founder Wang Feng.
"Things changed from the market crash last year," said Wang,
who still harbours hopes of moving into high frequency trading
if the rules are eventually loosened. "It's a tough moment. We
just have to cope with it."
($1 = 6.6722 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Writing by by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)