HONG KONG May 22 A former Hong Kong-based fund
manager at SAC Capital is preparing to launch his own hedge
fund, people with knowledge of the matter said, boosting a
strong pipeline of start-ups in Asia this year as the industry
show signs of recovery.
Ken Xu left Steven A. Cohen's firm, once one of the world's
biggest hedge funds, this month after more than three years,
records with Securities and Futures Commission show.
He plans to start the long/short equity hedge fund which
will be focused on the Greater China region by the end of 2014
or early next year, the people added. They did not disclose the
start-up capital or the name of Xu's firm as the plan was at an
initial stage.
Asian equity hedge funds gained 18 percent last year, their
best annual performance since 2009, according to data from
Eurekahedge, helped by a stock market rally in Japan and bets on
Chinese sectors such as technology and gaming.
The industry also added $20 billion in assets in 2013, its
first growth in three years, but the assets under management are
still $33 billion below its 2007 peak, according to AsiaHedge.
Xu's firm will join start-ups like Pleiad, co-founded by
former Soros executives Kenneth Lee and Michael Yoshino and
Guard Capital, which was set up by two former top traders at
Goldman Sachs and Noble Group.
More than 160 new hedge funds have started operations since
the start of last year, according to data from Eurekahedge.
Xu, a former Goldman Sachs executive in the bank's
special situations group, will be joined by Simon Kemp, a former
trader at Mount Kellett Capital, the sources said. Both men had
previously worked at hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management.
Xu did not respond to emails seeking comment and Kemp was
not immediately available to comment. The sources declined to be
identified as the plans remain confidential.
Xu is among several staff who have left SAC since last year
to join rivals or start their own ventures. SAC Capital Advisors
hedge fund pleaded guilty to fraud charges last year as part of
a $1.2 billion deal to resolve a long-running insider trading
investigation.
