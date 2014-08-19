(In paragraph 9, adds dropped explanation that later tests
BEIJING, Aug 18 Ketchup maker H.J. Heinz Co has
recalled some infant food in eastern China after it was found to
contain lead in excess of the allowable limit, the company said
on Monday.
The move by Heinz comes after food safety regulators in
eastern Zhejiang province said on Friday that they had found
"excessive amounts of lead" in the company's AD Calcium
Hi-Protein Cereal.
Heinz said it is recalling four batches of the product as a
precautionary measure after a test found it exceeded the
allowable limit for lead.
"This relates to an isolated regional withdrawal in eastern
China," company spokesman Michael Mullen said in e-mailed
comments to Reuters. "Extensive testing confirmed that no other
Heinz baby food varieties are affected."
On Sunday the Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration said the
problem affected 1,472 boxes in Zhejiang and that Heinz had told
the agency it would destroy the other 153 boxes that are sealed
in a warehouse in the southern city of Guangzhou.
The regulator urged Heinz to compensate its customers.
Heinz said it "apologises for any inconvenience caused and
would like to assure consumers that Heinz is 100 percent
committed to food quality and safety".
Chinese consumers are highly sensitive to safety concerns
relating to infant products after a 2008 scandal involving
melamine-contaminated baby milk powder. At least six babies died
and thousands more fell ill.
Last year Fonterra said it found a potentially
fatal bacteria in one of its products, triggering recalls of
infant milk formula and sports drinks in nine countries
including China. However, tests later showed the initial finding
was incorrect.
Experts say exposure to lead is particularly dangerous for
children, inhibiting intellectual and physical development. It
can cause poor concentration, disruptive behavior and even death
when subjected to high levels.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by David Goodman)