(Corrects distance of Beijing-Tianjin round trip, para 4)
BEIJING May 18 A trial helicopter hailing
service jointly launched by Chinese general aviation operator
Reignwood Star Co Ltd and China's biggest taxi hailing platform
proved a hit at the weekend in the congested capital of Beijing,
the operator said on Monday.
More than 10,000 applicants signed-up for the helicopter
service using Didi Kuaidi's platform, but only 100 managed to
hail a ride, Lv Gang, Reignwood Star's marketing chief, told
Reuters.
"It was a three-day trial run from May 15. So many people
signed up for it, but we didn't have the capacity to accommodate
them," said Lv.
The 230-km Beijing-Tianjin round trip in a Bell-429
helicopter cost 3,500 yuan ($560) per person, while the round
trip to suburban Yanxi Lake cost 1,999 yuan ($321).
Helicopter leisure flights are a new concept in China where
the military controls most of the airspace. Reignwood must apply
for regulatory approval for tours one day in advance, even
though Beijing has simplified flight approval procedures for
private aircraft since late 2013.
China is expected to become one of the world's biggest small
aviation markets in the next five years as Beijing gradually
lifts restrictions on flying at low altitude.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing
by Jeremy Laurence)