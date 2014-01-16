* Company seeks looser covenants on nearly US$2bn of bonds

* Fee offers little reward for weaker investor protection

* Amendments likely to go through regardless of smaller investors

By Christopher Langner

SINGAPORE, Jan 16 (IFR) - China's Evergrande Real Estate Group is stirring controversy with what some see as a low-ball compensation offer to persuade bondholders to let it take on more debt.

The property developer's consent solicitation, which expires tomorrow at 5pm in New York (22:00 GMT), offers holders of bonds due 2015 and 2016 just 37.5 cents for every US$100 of principal in return for bringing the terms of the notes in line with Evergrande's most recent US dollar offering.

The seemingly innocuous exercise, however, will allow Evergrande to take on billions of dollars of additional debt, potentially leaving the existing bondholders worse off in the event of a restructuring.

Some investors and observers argue the fee is too low for that kind of amendment.

"They want to completely change the covenants, so 37.5bp is probably not enough," said a fixed-income specialist at one of Asia's biggest private wealth managers.

"Such a low premium for such important amendments is just not right," said a banker not involved in the deal. "They want a gourmet all-you-can-eat buffet for the price of a McDonald's burger," he added.

The process is the latest controversial liability management exercise in Asia's bond markets, and highlights concerns that investors are not being properly compensated for the risks they are taking.

Singapore-listed Fraser & Neave was forced to revise the terms of a consent solicitation in December after a group of bondholders rejected its first attempt, while Chinese developer Country Garden was labelled stingy for offering US$1.50 per US$100 of principal for changes to the terms its 2014 bonds in 2010.

Comparisons with other liability management exercises are difficult, but Evergrande's consent fee is unusually low. By contrast, Indonesian property developer Alam Sutera is offering investors US$4.00 for every US$100 of principal - more than 10 times Evergrande's offer - in a tender and consent solicitation as it looks to redeem and replace its old bonds.

LOWER COVERAGE RATIO

Among several changes Evergrande is asking holders of its of its 13% 2015 dollar-denominated bonds and 9.25% 2016 renminbi-denominated bonds to lower the company's minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio to 2.75 from 3.5. Such a move may allow Evergrande to add some US$2bn more of debt to its balance sheet, according to one banker.

Indeed, the company states this intention in the consent solicitation documents: "The increased basket for purchase money debt, together with the additional categories of 'Permitted Indebtedness,' will also create additional flexibility to incur debt."

Evergrande spent Rmb30bn (US$5bn) on land acquisitions in 2013 targeting China's top-tier cities, according to analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets.

Some of the changes Evergrande is seeking, however, raise questions about the company's health, according to a credit analyst.

For instance, Evergrande is seeking to change its definitions of consolidated earnings before interest taxes and amortisation and consolidated income to allow it to include changes in the fair value of investment properties, the analyst said.

"This could be a sign that their sales in second-tier and third-tier cities is slowing down," he said.

Evergrande's overseas bonds are rated B2/BB/BB (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). Moody's said the proposed amendments would have no impact on its credit rating.

"The proposed amendments will allow Evergrande more flexibility to incur debt, make investments, and pay dividends to shareholders, and which will weaken protection for bond investors, but do not have an immediate rating impact," said Franco Leung, a Moody's analyst.

A spokesman for Evergrande itself refused to comment.

FRIENDS AND FAMILY

The list of amendments is long and, according to bankers and analysts, almost every single one is significant. Yet, market participants expect Evergrande will get the consents it needs since investors close to the company's management may hold a significant percentage of the outstanding bonds.

"These bonds are held mostly with friends and family, we don't even own them," said a credit analyst at another large institutional investor.

Evergrande only needs a simple majority to complete the amendments, and there are many indications this should be easy to achieve simply by relying on positive votes from investors close to the company.

According to the company's own filings, US$250m of the US$1.35bn outstanding in the 13% dollar bonds due in 2015 were sold to Joseph Lau, chairman of Chinese Estate Developments, and another US$350m were sold to his company directly. Evergrande and Lau's companies have co-invested in a number of joint venture developments in China.

Assuming Lau still holds these bonds and votes in favour, Evergrande would only need holders of another US$75m more to agree to them for the term changes to go through. That would leave the remaining investors in the outstanding bonds with little choice but to accept material changes to the terms of the debt, regardless of the fee on offer.

People close to the transaction defended the low fees, saying both bonds expire within the next 18 months.

"After that, the company's actions will be governed by the covenants on the 2018s, with which we are trying to align the other bonds," said one banker close to the deal. He added that, considering the short tenor remaining, the fee adds up to roughly 25 cents a year per US$100 of debt, which, he said, "is not so skimpy."

Evergrande's proposal affects almost US$2bn of outstanding bonds, and some bankers argue it could set a dangerous precedent by encouraging other Chinese property companies to push for looser covenants.

The sector already accounts for the bulk of high-yield bonds outstanding in Asia, and US$2.5bn of the US$14.6bn issued in US dollars so far in 2014. (Reporting By Christopher Langner; editing by Abby Schultz and Steve Garton)