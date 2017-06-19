BEIJING, June 19 China's central Hunan province
took delivery of 1,012 American boars on Sunday, state media
reported, the latest sign that producers in the world's top pork
market are expanding herds even as concerns grow about slowing
demand and overcapacity.
The boars, which arrived in a chartered plane at the
provincial capital Changsha, will be quarantined for 45 days
before they are distributed to pig farms in Hunan and
neighbouring areas, Xinhua reported on Sunday.
Hunan is one of China's top hog-producing regions.
The imports are expected to improve the quality of local
breeding swine, Wang Xinwu, deputy head of the province's
inspection and quarantine bureau, was cited as saying.
"It shows that hog producers in China are expanding, given
profits are currently quite good," said Alice Xuan, an analyst
with Shanghai JC Intelligence.
Analysts have warned, though, that China's rising hog
production due to rapid herd-building by farmers this year will
damage profits in 2018.
China has been importing breeders since as early as the
1990s - from countries including the United States, Canada and
Denmark - as foreign varieties have a shorter growing cycle and
a higher percentage of lean meat, Xuan said.
"They want steady supplies of breeders, which will help
reduce farming costs and epidemic risks at the same time," she
said.
The U.S. hogs were imported by China Animal Husbandry Group.
They were selected from six pig farms in the United States and
underwent a quarantine inspection there before being loaded on a
plane for the flight to Hunan, according to Xinhua.
China Animal Husbandry Group was not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom
Hogue)