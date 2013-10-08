SHANGHAI Oct 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd and its two local joint-ventures sold 73,990 automobiles in China in September, up 118.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That follows a 2.5 percent year-on-year decline in August and a 1.7 percent fall in July.

The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base from last September, when Japan's decision to nationalise disputed islands in the East China Sea sparked anti-Japan sentiment among Chinese consumers.

In the first nine months of this year, through the end of September, Honda sold a total of 497,261 vehicles, up 5.8 percent from a year earlier.

Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co .

Separately, Mazda Motor Corp and its local joint ventures reported a 34.4 percent rise in September sales, although nine-month sales was still down 15.8 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)