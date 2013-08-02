SHANGHAI Aug 2 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two local joint-ventures sold 51,140 automobiles in China in
July, down 1.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Friday.
That follows a 5.6 percent year-on-year decline in June and
a 4.6 percent climb in May.
In the first seven months of this year, through the end of
July, Honda sold a total of 367,718 vehicles, down 3 percent
from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ron
Popeski)