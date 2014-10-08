SHANGHAI Oct 8 Honda Motor Co Ltd and
its two Chinese joint ventures sold 56,880 autos in the country
in September, down 23.1 percent from a year earlier, the
Japanese automaker said on Wednesday.
That follows a 2.5 percent year-on-year fall in August and a
1.7 percent decline in July.
But in the first nine months of this year through the end of
September, Honda sold a total of 502,352 vehicles, up 1.0
percent from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)