SHANGHAI Nov 4 Honda Motor Co Ltd's
said China sales fell for the fourth straight month in October,
a downtrend that led the Japanese carmaker to cut its full-year
forecast for sales in the world's largest auto market by 10
percent.
Honda said it would revise its 2014 sales forecast for China
down to about 800,000 vehicles from the around 900,000 vehicles
previously forecast. It also said October sales had fallen
nearly 6 percent year-on-year.
Sales growth in China's auto market will halve to 7 percent
this year weighed down by a slowing economy, the head of China's
automobile association has said.
Japanese auto brands have also been steadily losing market
share in China to U.S. and European brands over the past six
years, according to the China Passenger Car Association, as they
suffer from political tensions between Beijing and Tokyo.
Honda and its two Chinese joint ventures sold 70,802
vehicles in China in October, down 5.8 percent from a year
earlier, after a 23.1 percent fall in September.
China-based spokesman Zhu Linjie attributed the decline to
dealers clearing their inventory ahead of new launches.
He added that Honda expects to see a pick up in sales of
several key models soon.
Last month, Honda said it was facing "tough" competition in
China and its home market of Japan, and has been hit by a number
of recalls.
In the first ten months of this year, Honda sold a total of
573,154 vehicles in China, up 0.1 percent from a year earlier.
Honda makes vehicles in China in partnership with Dongfeng
Motor Group Co and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
.
