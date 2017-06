BEIJING China will promote the further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong as part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead the fifteenth anniversary of its return to China, the official Xinhua agency said on Wednesday, citing government agencies.

China will also promote the mutual listings of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Hong Kong and mainland stock exchanges and allow Hong Kong-based financial firms to set up consumer financing companies in Guangdong, Xinhua said.

