By Kevin Yao and Pete Sweeney
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 27 Beijing will promote
the further development of the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong
as part of a new package of policies for the territory ahead the
fifteenth anniversary of its return to China, the official
Xinhua agency said on Wednesday.
Since Britain handed back the colony on July 1, 1997, the
city's economy has grown increasingly intertwined with that of
mainland China, and Beijing has been eager to use the financial
centre as a testbed for major reforms, such as its growing push
to internationalise the yuan currency.
"On financial cooperation, the government will support the
third-party to use Hong Kong as an avenue to settle trade and
investment in renminbi (yuan) and further enrich the offshore
renminbi products in Hong Kong," the Xinhua report said, without
giving further details.
The move to expand offshore use of yuan will further secure
Hong Kong's place as a major international financial centre,
said Andy Ji, currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank Of
Australia in Singapore.
It also "will help boost renminbi demand in general as more
instruments (for yuan-related investments) are made available,"
he said.
London and other financial centres like Singapore are also
vying for a share of the rapidly growing offshore yuan market.
Shen Minggao, China economist for Citigroup in Hong Kong,
also said that the development would be good for offshore yuan
liquidity in Hong Kong, which is showing signs of flagging after
several years of explosive growth.
Though the yuan is still tightly controlled by
Beijing, offshore yuan deposits at banks in Hong Kong had boomed
in recent years as China slowly relaxed its grip on the
currency, encouraging it to be used more often in settling
international trade and for certain investments.
Such deposits have declined steadily this year, however, as
China's economic growth has slowed and as the yuan's
appreciation against the U.S. dollar ground to a halt, sharply
reducing its investment appeal.
Hong Kong's own economic growth is expected to slow to 1-3
percent this year from 5 percent in 2011, according to
government estimates, as volatile global financial markets,
bleak economic prospects in Europe and weaker growth in China
and the United States all weigh on the highly open economy.
CROSS-BORDER INVESTMENT
China also will promote the mutual listings of
exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Hong Kong and mainland stock
exchanges, the Xinhua report said.
Chinese investors can already buy overseas stocks and bonds
by investing in funds available under the Qualified Domestic
Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme, but cross-border ETFs are
expected to be easier to trade because they will be listed
directly on Chinese bourses.
In addition, Chinese investors hope the new ETFs will
provide better returns than the current batch of QDII funds.
CSRC vice-chairman Yao Gang was quoted in local media on Tuesday
as saying that overall QDII fund perfomance to date had been
"not ideal."
However, no such funds have yet received formal approval,
nor did the report mention whether the QDII quota will be
increased.
China will also make it easier for Hong Kong's long-term
funds to invest in the mainland's capital markets, the Xinhua
report said.
Such liberalization is part of a concerted effort by Beijing
to attract more foreign capital into mainland equity and bond
markets through the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor
(QFII) programme and its offshore-yuan denominated cousin, the
Renminbi Qualified Institutional Investor (RQFII) programme.
Both programmes have seen their quotas increased and their
allowable scope of investment widened this year.
Even so, analysts say their small size mutes their impact on
stock indexes.
QFII regulations currently limits net foreign investment
through the programme to $80 billion, but only $25.19 billion
had been allotted as of April 16, according to the country's
foreign exchange regulator. The total RQFII quota stands at 80
billion yuan ($12.57 billion).