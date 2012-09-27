Sept 27 (The following statement was released
by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON/SINGAPORE, September 27 (Fitch) -- Hong Kong
banks' exposure to China is unlikely to reach the 30% level
Fitch Ratings had previously expected for 2012.
This is because of falling trade volumes, still solid credit
growth at Chinese banks and a lower probability of renminbi
appreciation.
Although the rate of growth is slowing, China-related
exposures among Hong Kong banks totalled 26.2% of system-wide
assets at the end of June, or more than double lending to Hong
Kong's own property market.
Unless managed carefully, these exposures to China will
become riskier as they move from trade-related lending and
financing for non-Chinese corporates' mainland expansion towards
direct lending to non-state-owned mainland borrowers. Minority
stakes in mainland banks are among the riskiest exposures
because of the very limited strategic influence these stakes
give the Hong Kong banks.
Profitability and asset quality are likely to come under
pressure over the next 12-18 months due to reducing demand for
loans and strong competition.
Other risks will also increase as the two countries'
economies integrate further: for example, the domestic wholesale
and retail trade sector is reliant on tourism from China and
therefore on solid mainland economic growth. These risks are
mitigated by Hong Kong banks' solid profitability and higher
capital ratios than other banks in the region.
We have today published a report, "Hong Kong Banks: Lending
to China Slows", that identifies the main trends behind Chinese
exposures and the potential risks for the Hong Kong banking
sector.
(Asia Economics and Markets Desk; +65 6870 3840)