OTTAWA/BEIJING Canada said on Tuesday it is pressing Beijing over media reports that Chinese authorities are no longer allowing some Canadian citizens born in Hong Kong to visit China on 10-year visas, but China said the reports weren't accurate.

Chinese-language media say that since early June, first-generation Hong Kong-born Canadians are being told they can only apply to travel to China as Chinese nationals. Previously, they could choose to travel either as Canadian or as Chinese citizens.

If true, the changes could be seen as an encroachment on Hong Kong's autonomy. Hong Kong has been governed as a special administrative region since its return to China from British rule in 1997, a policy known as "one country, two systems", and currently has millions of residents who carry foreign passports including from Britain, Australia and the United States.

"Canada is aware of recent reports of challenges for Canadian-Chinese dual citizens in obtaining visas to visit China from Hong Kong. We are looking into the issue and are following up with the Chinese authorities," said Felix Corriveau, a spokesman for Immigration Minister John McCallum.

The issue is sensitive in Canada, where a population of 36 million includes more than a million people of Chinese descent. Many Hong Kong residents emigrated to Canada and took up citizenship both before and after the city's return to China.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said China strictly implements the bilateral visa agreement reached with Canada in 2015 and said the recent reports were "not accurate".

He said China handles visa applications by Chinese citizens in Hong Kong on the basis of Hong Kong and Chinese law.

"The specific issuance of a certain kind of visa must be determined based on the applicant's situation and relevant materials," Hong said.

The Chinese embassy in Ottawa has not received any notification of changes to the visa policy, a spokesman said in an emailed statement.

China's Public Security Ministry, in overall charge of visa issuance, did not respond to a written request for comment.

Two separate diplomatic sources in Beijing, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they were aware of incidents of people holding dual nationality being told they had to visit China with Chinese passports.

But the reason was unclear, and the number of cases so far apparently quite limited, they said.

"There does not seem to a clear explanation for this from China at present," one of the diplomats told Reuters.

The Australian consulate in Hong Kong told Reuters it had not encountered any cases of its citizens being denied visas. Taiwan authorities said the same. The British consulate in Hong Kong said it had not been notified of any changes to the requirements for UK citizens applying for visas in China.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, due to visit China for a week in August to boost trade, has previously said Beijing must do more to protect human rights.

Earlier this month, Canada complained to China about the behaviour of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who publicly berated a Canadian journalist in Ottawa.

(Additional reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver, Michael Martina in Beijing and James Pomfret, Sharon Shi and Hera Poon in Hong Kong; Editing by Nick Macfie)