* Scheme to allow short-selling from Mar. 2
* Investors see long-run benefit to move
* Traders say short-term impact limited by trading curbs
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Foreign investors
will from next week be able to short sell select mainland
Chinese shares via the Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link, the
latest in a series of regulatory moves to open China's markets
to overseas capital.
The eligible shares are equivalent to nearly three-quarters
of mainland stocks listed under the Stock Connect trading
scheme, the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx)
said in a statement.
The daily volume of short positions on a stock would be
capped at 1 percent, and at no more than 5 percent over 10
consecutive days, the statement said.
Despite the limits, traders said the new rules are likely to
encourage hedge funds and other investors to use Stock Connect,
which was launched in November and allows foreign investors to
directly trade Shanghai shares from Hong Kong.
The trading curbs, as well as other outstanding technical
hurdles, would have to be removed, however, if China wants to be
included in the benchmark MSCI emerging market index, a move
that would help attract hundreds of billion of dollars of
investments from global index-tracking funds.
Jimmy Weng, who manages a $60 million portfolio at hedge
fund Genesis Capital Investment Limited, said he now envisaged
increasing the fund's exposure to mainland Chinese stocks, or
A-shares, to up to 20 percent this year from zero last year.
"We didn't participate in the A-share market last year
because of the lack of hedging opportunities, and because it was
more liquidity driven than fundamental," Weng said. "But as
there are more short sell opportunities we'll look at it more."
Short-selling involves investors borrowing and selling
shares they do not own, betting their price will fall, in the
hope of repurchasing them at a lower price and making a profit.
It also allows investors to better hedge their positions.
Traders said the impact of the short selling move would not
be immediate, as the current weak volumes on Stock Connect
constrain the amount of shares available for shorting.
The launch of Stock Connect is a key plank of Beijing's
strategy to bring long-term foreign investors into its equity
markets to reduce volatility and improve corporate governance.
Daily trading volumes via the scheme, however, have remained
lacklustre, due mainly to regulatory and technical hurdles that
make the scheme unappealing to many institutional investors.
"Allowing short selling is another step towards potential
inclusion in the MSCI indexes but in my view that is far
outweighed by other concerns that funds still have," said a desk
analyst at a large foreign brokerage in Hong Kong.
