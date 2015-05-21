HONG KONG May 21 A mutual fund recognition
agreement between China and Hong Kong that will allow global
asset managers to grab a bigger slice of investable money in
China and vice versa will be announced soon, two sources told
Reuters on Thursday,
Regulators in China and Hong Kong are set to announce the
long-awaited policy soon, the two official sources with direct
knowledge of the matter said.
The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong declined
to comment. Calls made by Reuters to the China Securities
Regulatory Commission were unanswered.
(Reporting by Alison Lui; writing by Michelle Chen; editing by
James Pomfret and Kazunori Takada)