* China sets tight nomination rules for 2017 election
* Democrats call it "fake" democracy
* Mass protests planned; business district shutdown to come
later
* Stock exchange says has contingency plans ready
(Adds U.S. comment)
By Michael Martina and James Pomfret
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 31 Pro-democracy
activists vowed on Sunday to bring Hong Kong's financial hub to
a standstill after China's parliament rejected their demands for
the right to freely choose the former British colony's next
leader in 2017.
The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress
(NPC) endorsed a framework to let only two or three candidates
run in the 2017 leadership vote. All candidates must first
obtain majority backing from a nominating committee likely to be
stacked with Beijing loyalists.
The relatively tough decision by the NPC - China's final
arbiter on the city's democratic affairs - makes it almost
impossible for opposition democrats to get on the ballot.
"This is a legal, fair and reasonable decision. It is a
dignified, prudent decision, and its legal effect is beyond
doubt," Li Fei, deputy secretary general of the NPC standing
committee, told reporters after the decision.
Hundreds of "Occupy Central" activists, who demand Beijing
allow a real, free election, prepared to stage a small protest
late on Sunday to formally launch a campaign of civil
disobedience that will climax with a blockade at some time of
the city's important Central business district.
"Today is not only the darkest day in the history of Hong
Kong's democratic development, today is also the darkest day of
one country, two systems," said Benny Tai, a law professor and
one of Occupy Central's main leaders, referring to the formula
under which capitalist Hong Kong, with a population of around
7.2 million, was returned to Communist Chinese rule in 1997.
The Occupy movement said in a statement that "all chances of
dialogue have been exhausted and the occupation of Central will
definitely happen." It gave no timeframe for its action.
A spokesman for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing,
which operates the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said contingency
planning was taken very seriously. "We have long had a
specialist team that coordinates group response plans for
scenarios that put at risk the continuing operation of the
exchange or threaten the well-being or safety of our staff."
Hong Kong's current chief executive Leung Chun-ying said
Beijing's decision represented a major step forward in Hong
Kong's development. "Universal suffrage for the (chief
executive) election through "one person, one vote" by Hong Kong
people is not only a big step forward for Hong Kong, but also a
historic milestone for our country," he said, adding people
should express their opinion through peaceful and legal methods.
Political reform has been a constant source of friction
between Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement and the mainland
since Britain returned the city to China 17 years ago.
In nearby Macau, another special administrative region,
leader and sole candidate Fernando Chui was "re-elected" on
Sunday by a select panel of 400 largely pro-China loyalists in
the tiny but wealthy former Portuguese colony.
GIRDING FOR ACTION
Scores of police vehicles and hundreds of officers were
deployed outside Hong Kong government headquarters as people
began to gather late on Sunday, braving heavy rain at times,
with some chanting slogans.
Key government buildings, including the Chief Executive's
office and a People's Liberation Army barracks nearby, were also
ringed by high fences and barricades.
"It (the NPC decision) leaves no room for us to fight for a
genuinely democratic system, and we will begin our campaign for
peaceful, non-violent struggle," said Joseph Cheng, the convenor
of the Alliance for True Democracy, a coalition of groups
advocating universal suffrage in Hong Kong. "We want to tell the
world we haven't given up. We will continue to fight."
The United States responded cautiously. Commenting on the
planned protest, a U.S. official who declined to be identified
by name said Washington supports Hong Kong's "traditions and
Basic Law protections of internationally recognized freedoms,
including the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of
expression."
The official also said "the legitimacy of the chief
executive will be greatly enhanced if "the election provides the
people of Hong Kong a genuine choice of candidates
representative of the voters' will."
"We understand that the August 31 announcement is just one
step in an ongoing process leading to a final decision on
election reform in Hong Kong and will continue to watch as the
process unfolds," the official said in Washington.
On the surface, the NPC's decision is a breakthrough that
endorses the framework for the first direct vote by a Chinese
city to choose its leader. Beijing is already hailing it as a
milestone in democratic reform.
However, by tightly curbing nominations for the 2017
leadership poll, some democrats said Beijing was pushing a
Chinese-style version of "fake" democracy.
The NPC statement said all nominations would be carried out
according to "democratic procedures" and each candidate would
need the endorsement of more than half of a nominating committee
that will be similar in composition to an existing 1,200-person
election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.
The proposed electoral framework will still needs to be
approved by two-thirds of Hong Kong's 70-seat legislature. With
pro-democracy lawmakers holding more than a third of the seats,
the proposal will likely be shelved.
In that case, the next leader would likely again be chosen
by a small election committee. Wang Zhenmin, a prominent legal
scholar and adviser to the Chinese government, said recently
that: "Less perfect universal suffrage is better than no
universal suffrage," adding that this window of opportunity in
Hong Kong was an historical crossroads after "2,000 years of
(Chinese) feudal history without any democracy."
Senior Chinese officials have repeatedly warned activists
against their "illegal" protests, and say they won't back down.
Some key members of the pro-democracy movement, including
media magnate Jimmy Lai, have also come under pressure in the
run-up to the Chinese parliamentary decision.
China has also repeatedly warned against foreign
interference, saying it will not tolerate the use of Hong Kong
"as a bridgehead to subvert and infiltrate the mainland."
The Occupy Central movement has not yet won broad support
among Hong Kong's middle class, who are concerned about
antagonising China and disruptions to business. Any strong
measures by China or the Hong Kong police could change that.
