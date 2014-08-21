By James Pomfret
SHENZHEN, China
SHENZHEN, China Aug 21 Chinese officials and
Hong Kong democrats failed on Thursday to resolve a standoff
over political reforms in the freewheeling former British
colony, a deadlock that could end up shutting down the city's
financial district next month.
Hong Kong, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, has been
roiled over the past year over how its next leader is chosen in
2017 - by universal suffrage, as the democrats would like, or
from a list of pro-Beijing candidates.
A so-called Occupy Central campaign of civil disobedience
has threatened to blockade Hong Kong's Central business district
if Beijing doesn't allow open nominations, rather than
pre-screening candidates and restricting the poll to pro-Beijing
"patriots" and those who "love China".
Thursday's meeting just over the Hong Kong border in
Shenzhen was seen as a last chance to narrow differences ahead
of a parliamentary meeting in Beijing next week that will
formally lay out Beijing's position on the 2017 poll.
While both sides said the dialogue was sincere and
encouraging, there was little sign of compromise.
Li Fei, the chairman of China's Basic Law Committee who met
the Hong Kong lawmakers, reiterated the Basic Law, or Hong
Kong's mini-constitution, made no allowance for open
nominations.
"We will also not allow public nomination of chief executive
candidates, occupying central and other related crimes. This
remains one of the biggest arguments in Hong Kong today," he
told reporters in a luxury hotel where the talks were held.
Hong Kong returned to China's rule under a principle of "one
country, two systems" allowing it broad autonomy and far more
freedom of speech, assembly and religion than exists on the
mainland. But China has made it plain that Beijing's sovereignty
cannot be questioned.
Helena Wong, a democratic party lawmaker, said Beijing must
allow "true full democracy, not fake democracy". The democrats
also handed out copies of a report reflecting public demands for
a fair election including opposition candidates, after an
unofficial referendum last month that drew more than 800,000
votes.
Some 26 pro-democracy lawmakers recently pledged in a
declaration to veto any "unfair" reform plan that does not meet
international standards. Any electoral reform proposal must
garner the support of at least two-thirds of the city's
70-member legislature in order to pass, as well as being
ultimately approved by Beijing.
"Time is already running short and the opportunity for
discussion is precious and hard to come by. This is the last
chance for open communication," Rita Fan, a Hong Kong delegate
to China's parliament, said after meeting the Chinese officials.
Chinese officials and Hong Kong businesses have warned any
shutdown of the city's financial district could damage Hong
Kong's economy and reputation.
(Additional reporting by Diana Chan; Editing by Nick Macfie)