BEIJING, March 12 The Chinese government will
"refresh" its policy on granting entry permits to its citizens
wishing to visit the separately administered territory of Hong
Kong, a state-run paper said on Thursday, amid mounting anger at
hordes of mainland shoppers.
"We are talking with the Hong Kong Special Administrative
Region's government about refreshing the policies covering
visits," Zhou Bo, deputy head of China's Hong Kong and Macau
Affairs Office, told the official China Daily.
Zhou did not say when the talks would end, only that "it
will not take a long time", the newspaper added.
Hong Kong people fume that mainland tourists crowd them out
of malls and buy up all available supplies of daily necessities
such as diapers and milk powder. Police have used pepper spray
to break up confrontations as locals have cursed mainlanders,
shouting at them to go back to China.
Zhou said that mainland visitors had been a great boost to
the former British colony's economy, as well as for Macau, but
that they had also become a heavy burden.
"Any city would be unable to host such a dramatically
increased number of tourists," he said.
Tensions between Hong Kong residents and mainland Chinese
have escalated in recent months due to an influx of cross-border
visitors and perceptions over Beijing's increasing grip on the
city.
More than 40 million mainland Chinese tourists visited Hong
Kong last year, vastly outnumbering the city's population of 7.2
million.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has promised to
raise concerns about Chinese tourists with central government
authorities while he is in Beijing for the annual session of
parliament.
A special administrative region of China, Hong Kong was
returned to Chinese Communist Party rule in 1997 under a "one
country, two systems" formula that gives it separate laws and an
independent judiciary but leaves Beijing with ultimate
authority.
Student-led pro-democracy protests shut down parts of the
city for two and a half months last year as activists called for
open nominations in the city's next chief executive election in
2017.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)