(Adds Defence Ministry comment)
BEIJING Oct 10 Anonymous, the nebulous online
activist group that uses hacking to further causes it supports,
has threatened a major blackout of Chinese and Hong Kong
government websites, and to leak tens of thousands of government
email address details.
The group, under the banner of 'Operation Hong Kong' or
'#OpHongKong' and '#OpHK' on Twitter, said on Friday it will
launch a mass effort against Chinese government servers to bring
down their websites via Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)
attacks on Saturday.
DDoS attacks attempt to cripple networks by overwhelming
them with Internet traffic.
"Here's your heads up, prepare for us, try to stop it, the
only success you will have will be taking all your sites
offline," an Anonymous statement posted online said. "China, you
cannot stop us. You should have expected us before abusing your
power against the citizens of Hong Kong."
Demonstrations in Hong Kong have seen the use of tear gas,
violent clashes and mass disruptions to business and traffic as
people campaign for the right to democratically elect the Asian
financial hub's leader.
Hong Kong's refusal so far to negotiate with protesters, and
a police reaction that many labelled as heavy-handed, has
sparked widespread condemnation that has now spread to
Anonymous, which often campaigns for civil liberties by
attacking people or institutions it sees as opponents of those
rights.
"If this is true, it will show that the Chinese government
is a victim of internet hacking," said Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei at a daily news briefing. "China has
consistently stressed our opposition to all internet hacking
attack activities. We rebuke the acts of this organisation."
The Chinese government's Hong Kong Liaison Office also said
its website had been attacked twice on Wednesday and Thursday,
blocking visitors to the site for a time.
"This kind of internet attack violates the law and social
morals, and we have already reported it to the police," it said,
adding that the website was running normally again.
Among the websites Anonymous said it would target are those
of China's Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defence,
Ministry of Justice and Hong Kong police.
"Prepping for massive DDoS attacks, Database dumps, etc...
Will be destroying #China Government," wrote one Anonymous
participant on Twitter.
China's Defence Ministry, in a statement sent to Reuters,
said its website was subject to numerous hacking attacks every
day from both home and overseas.
"We have taken necessary steps to protect the safe operation
of the Defence Ministry website," it added.
The State Internet Information Office, China's internet
regulator, declined to comment. The Ministry of Public Security
declined to immediately comment by telephone. The Hong Kong
Police Force was not available for immediate comment.
The Ministry of Justice said it was not aware of the threat
from Anonymous, and that its website wasn't its responsibility
to maintain.
The Legal Network Media Beijing Company, which maintains the
Ministry of Justice site, said it had not had official notice
about any attack, nor had it detected any attacks on the website
so far.
"If there are future hacking attacks, we have confidence
they can be resolved," said a technician at the company who gave
his surname as Zhong.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Jason Subler)