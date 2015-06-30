HONG KONG, June 30 Hong Kong's exchange-traded
funds can expect to lose market share to Chinese fund managers
when a scheme to mutually trade in both markets starts on
Wednesday.
Hong Kong ETF managers have established a track record in
providing access to restricted markets on the mainland but there
is growing risk some ETFs may not survive the competition.
"This is going to be a game changer for the Hong Kong ETF
market as the mainland funds can offer a bigger variety of
products targeting specific sectors and themes than what is
currently available here," said the head of institutional sales
for Greater China at a European Bank.
Global investors are also watching how Beijing manages
investor sentiment as the Shanghai index has tumbled
more than 20 percent from its peak in mid-June.
Amid such volatility, a scheme allowing funds domiciled in
Hong Kong and China to be sold in each other's markets will
start on July 1. The initial quota is 300 billion yuan ($48.3
billion) each way.
"There's already pretty fierce competition out here with
RQFII ETFs and different China A-share products. They (funds
sold by onshore managers) will form more competition because in
theory you would think that home managers would have some kind
of advantage as they are in that market and they know it
better," said Brian Roberts, Asia ETF product manager at
Vanguard, one of the world's biggest ETF providers.
Roberts said he believes there is a greater "upside" for
foreign institutions to bring a completely different set of
exchange-traded products to the mainland.
Cross-border ETF products are now mainly operating under the
Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII), Qualified
Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) and their renminbi
denominated counterparts RQFII and RQDII.
Of the 130 ETFs available to investors in Hong Kong, 42 are
focused on the mainland China A-share market, according to stock
exchange data. The equivalent number in China is about 110,
industry data show.
Among the oldest and the most popular China-focused ETF in
Hong Kong, the ishares FTSE A50 China Index ETF has
about $11.5 billion of assets under management.
Its nearest China rivals are the Harvest Shanghai and
Shenzhen 300 Index ETF and the Huatei-Pinebridge CSI
300 ETF which have a total assets under management
of more than $6 billion, Morningstar data show, but they have
scaled up far more quickly, indicating strong demand.
"The market share of ETFs in Hong Kong is likely to be
diluted as Chinese asset managers can sell funds overseas," said
Ben Kwong, CEO at securities firm KGI Asia.
Whether the existing ETF managers need to adjust their
strategies after the scheme is rolled out depends on demand for
ETFs targeting China, Kwong added.
In spite of current market volatility, the potential for
growth in the ETF market targeting China looks promising. Data
shows China stocks account for less than 1 percent in global
foreign institutional portfolios.
The scope for growth is also large if comparisons are to be
drawn with developed markets. The biggest ETF is the SPDR S&P
500 ETF with $215 billion in assets under management,
holding out hope for relatively nascent ETFs in China.
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)